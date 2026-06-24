Ethiopia's Economic Reform Delivering Tangible Results Across Sectors, Says PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda is delivering substantial gains across key sectors, laying a foundation for sustainable prosperity and long-term national development for future generations.

Speaking at the Ethiopia Delivers Summit, held under the theme "From Reform to Lasting Change," Prime Minister Abiy highlighted the significant progress achieved through the country's reform program and reaffirmed the government's commitment to sustaining Ethiopia's transformation journey.

The Prime Minister noted that Ethiopia, a nation with an ancient civilization and a long history of safeguarding its sovereignty, continues to demonstrate its capacity to overcome challenges through national unity and determination.

He pointed to the successful construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) as a powerful example of what Ethiopians can achieve through collective effort and self-reliance.

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The Prime Minister stated that the Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda is not only accelerating economic growth but also creating broad-based opportunities that will enable future generations to inherit a stronger and more prosperous nation.

Highlighting key economic achievements, PM Abiy said Ethiopia has entered a new phase of development.

Particularly, the Premier cited the significant reduction of inflation from above 30 percent to single-digit levels as evidence of the reform program's effectiveness.

He further noted that enhanced export competitiveness is expected to help Ethiopia achieve an estimated 10.2 percent economic growth rate during the current fiscal year, positioning the East African nation among the fastest-growing economies in Africa.

The Prime Minister emphasized that these achievements are the result of carefully designed and consistently implemented macroeconomic reforms rather than short-term measures.

He stressed that the benefits of the reform program are increasingly reaching citizens and strengthening the foundations of long-term economic resilience.

PM Abiy also underscored the central role of the Medemer (Synergy) philosophy in driving the reform process. He further described it as a framework that promotes cooperation, inclusiveness, and the integration of diverse efforts toward common national goals.

"Medemer is the true expression of togetherness," he said, noting that sustainable progress is achieved when institutions, communities, and stakeholders work collectively to reinforce one another's contributions.

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The Prime Minister added that Ethiopia is continuing to intensify efforts to sustain diversified economic growth while expanding opportunities across key sectors.

He stressed that stronger partnerships and greater collaboration will be essential to accelerating the country's comprehensive transformation agenda.

PM Abiy reaffirmed the government's commitment to consolidating Ethiopia's resurgence, expanding the benefits of development to all citizens, and building a stronger, more prosperous nation for future generations.