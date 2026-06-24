Ethiopia, UK Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Partnership

22 June 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister, Gedion Timothewos, and United Kingdom's Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Yvette Cooper, have held talks on bilateral relations, and regional as well as international issues of mutual interest in London.

The two sides welcomed the growing partnership between Ethiopia and the United Kingdom and reaffirmed their shared commitment to further strengthening cooperation across areas of mutual priority.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they underscored the importance of continued engagement and dialogue in advancing common objectives, including regional peace, stability, sustainable development, and economic cooperation.

As London Climate Action Week commenced, the two ministers emphasized the urgency of strengthened global efforts to address climate challenges and advance collective solutions.

They highlighted the importance of ensuring coherence between international climate priorities and broader global economic and development discussions, including United Kingdom's G20 Presidency and Summit in 2027, which the UK will host, and preparations for COP32, which Ethiopia is set to host in 2027.

Read the original article on ENA.

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