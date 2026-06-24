Malawi: Thom Mpinganjira Family Donates K100 Million to Help Bring Back Malawians From South Africa

The family of Dr. Thomson Mpinganjira has donated K100 million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to support the repatriation of Malawians facing hardship and abuse in South Africa.

Speaking to journalists in Blantyre on Tuesday, Dr. Mpinganjira said the donation was inspired by the suffering of fellow Malawians and urged others to join the humanitarian effort.

"We have made this contribution after witnessing the difficulties that many Malawians are going through in South Africa. It is a heartbreaking situation, and we believe it is our responsibility to support the government in bringing our people back home safely," he said.

He also called on the private sector, non-governmental organisations, faith-based institutions, and other well-wishers to contribute towards the repatriation exercise.

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"I appeal to companies, NGOs, churches and all those with the capacity to assist to come forward and support this cause. Together, we can help ensure that no Malawian is left stranded," Mpinganjira added.

Receiving the donation, DoDMA Commissioner Wilson Moleni commended the Mpinganjira family for its generosity and described the contribution as timely.

"We are sincerely grateful to the Mpinganjira family for this significant donation. It will go a long way in supporting the government's ongoing efforts to assist Malawians returning from South Africa," Moleni said.

According to Moleni, approximately 3,000 Malawians have already been repatriated from South Africa, with the government having spent nearly K5 billion on the operation so far.

"The repatriation exercise has already cost close to K5 billion, reflecting the scale of the humanitarian response required. Support from partners such as the Mpinganjira family is therefore invaluable," he said.