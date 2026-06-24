Malawi: 'This Is Your Army, Our Army - Help It' - MDF Chiefs Expose Critical Shortages At Chilima Crash Inquiry

Former Paul Valentino Phiri and his successor George Jafu have issued a stark warning over critical shortages of equipment and resources in the Malawi Defence Force (MDF), telling a parliamentary inquiry that inadequate funding is weakening the military's operational capacity and safety standards.

Appearing before the inquiry into the June 10, 2024 military aircraft crash that claimed the life of former Vice President Saulos Chilima and eight others, Jafu appealed directly to lawmakers to support the armed forces.

"Please, lobby for us when you are in Parliament. Help us. This is your army, this is our army," Jafu told the committee.

Jafu revealed that recommendations made by German investigators and two separate inquiries following the crash have still not been fully implemented more than two years later. He said the deficiencies require urgent attention to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

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He disclosed that the Dornier 228-202(K) aircraft involved in the crash was fitted with an Emergency Locator Transmitter used for tracking emergencies, but its battery had expired in 2004. He also stated that, apart from one aircraft in the fleet, MDF aircraft do not carry black boxes for security reasons.

Testifying alongside Brigadier General Gilbert Mittawa, Jafu also addressed procedures governing the use of military aircraft by senior government officials. He said there was no written request for Chilima's flight and that the arrangements were made verbally between controlling officers, describing the practice as one reserved for exceptional circumstances involving Very Very Important Persons (VVIPs) where time is limited.

Phiri later gave a detailed account of the events leading up to the fatal flight. He said that on June 9, 2024, he received a call from Lucky Sikwese requesting an aircraft for Chilima's travel.

Although the aircraft had already been allocated to transport people connected with the funeral of the late Ralph Kasambara, Phiri said he consulted the Air Force Commander, who confirmed the request could be accommodated, before aligning the matter with then Defence Minister Harry Mkandawire.

He testified that he subsequently sought clearance from former President Lazarus Chakwera, who approved the Vice President's use of the aircraft on condition that the Kasambara family was consulted.

Phiri told the committee that news of the aircraft's disappearance reached him through Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Robray Ishmael while they were attending another official meeting.

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He said he informed Chakwera that the aircraft had failed to reach its destination and that contact had been lost at around 10:45 a.m. on June 10, adding that it was initially considered possible that the aircraft had turned back toward Lilongwe because of adverse weather.

According to Phiri, he instructed the Air Force Commander to direct the aircraft back to Lilongwe if communication could be re-established, citing poor weather conditions around Mzuzu.

In his closing remarks, Phiri urged Parliament to allocate more resources to the military, arguing that sustained underfunding threatens the country's defence capabilities.

"The MDF should be given enough funding. It is a very critical institution responsible for the defence of the nation. If it is inadequately funded, much of its capability will be eroded," he said.

Chilima and the eight others were travelling to Mzuzu before proceeding to Nkhata Bay for Kasambara's funeral when their military aircraft crashed in Chikangawa Forest.

The parliamentary inquiry is continuing to examine the circumstances surrounding the disaster after earlier investigations reportedly left several key questions unanswered.