Malawi: When Leaders Starve Institutions, Should Technocrats Carry the Blame?

The testimony presented before the parliamentary inquiry into the Chikangawa military aircraft crash exposes an uncomfortable truth that extends far beyond aviation safety. It raises a fundamental question about governance in Malawi: Why do politicians repeatedly underfund critical state institutions and then expect technocrats to shoulder responsibility when predictable failures occur?

The revelations from former Malawi Defence Force commanders Paul Valentino Phiri and George Jafu paint a picture of an institution trying to fulfil national duties while operating with glaring resource constraints. An emergency locator transmitter battery that expired in 2004. Long-standing safety recommendations left unimplemented. Persistent shortages of critical equipment. Appeals directed at Members of Parliament to provide adequate funding.

These are not merely operational failures. They are symptoms of policy choices.

For years, Parliament has held the power of the purse, approving budgets and determining funding priorities. Successive administrations have promised to modernize key public institutions, yet strategic agencies such as the military, police, health sector and disaster management authorities often struggle with outdated equipment and inadequate resources. When funding is delayed, reduced or diverted, the consequences eventually surface--not in committee rooms but in real-life crises.

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Yet when tragedy strikes, the instinct is often to scrutinize pilots, commanders, civil servants and other technocrats. They become the public face of institutional shortcomings that may have been building for decades.

The inquiry has also highlighted reliance on verbal authorizations and exceptional procedures for high-ranking officials. While such practices may be justified by urgency, they reveal how informal decision-making can replace documented protocol. When institutions become accustomed to operating through exceptions rather than robust systems, accountability becomes blurred and responsibility difficult to trace.

Jafu's plea to legislators--"Help us. This is your army, this is our army"--may ultimately become one of the most revealing statements of the inquiry. It reflects the frustration of professionals expected to deliver world-class performance without world-class support.

This is not an argument that technocrats should escape scrutiny. Military leaders, pilots and administrators have an obligation to uphold safety standards and sound judgment within the resources available to them. Where mistakes are made, they must be investigated transparently.

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But accountability should travel upward as well as downward.

Political leaders who approve budgets, determine procurement priorities and oversee national institutions cannot distance themselves from the consequences of chronic underinvestment. If aircraft operate with obsolete systems, if maintenance recommendations remain unfunded, or if modernization plans gather dust, those outcomes are inseparable from political decisions.

The Chikangawa tragedy should therefore prompt a broader national conversation. Malawi cannot continue expecting excellence from institutions that are denied the resources needed to achieve it. Patriotism is not demonstrated through speeches praising the armed forces while failing to equip them adequately. Nor is respect for protocol shown by demanding strict compliance from officials while allowing systems to depend on informal arrangements born of necessity.

Ultimately, the nation faces a simple choice: invest consistently in its institutions before disaster strikes, or continue asking technocrats to explain failures rooted in years of neglect. History suggests that the latter path carries an unbearable cost--one measured not only in damaged machinery or administrative lapses, but in human lives and public trust.