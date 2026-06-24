Rwanda Nears Release of First Biotech Crops

Rwanda is moving closer to releasing its first biotech crops, with cassava, Irish potato and maize varieties showing strong performance in trials compared to conventional crops, officials from the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) have said.

They spoke to The New Times this week following an assessment mission of the agricultural biotechnology programme.

The programme was launched in October 2024 in partnership with the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) and other stakeholders.

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The programme focuses on cassava, potato and maize, targeting cassava brown streak disease, potato late blight, fall armyworm and drought - key constraints affecting yields and farmers' incomes.

AATF officials said field and research results show the crops are performing well, with improved resistance and higher yields compared to conventional varieties, raising expectations of stronger productivity and food security gains once released.

According to Canisius Kanangire, AATF's Executive Director, biotech cassava and potato varieties have been submitted for release, while TELA maize is in final trials.

"We have already applied for the release of cassava and potato varieties and received encouraging feedback. We are now waiting for official approval, which could come this year, allowing farmers to access the products," he said.

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Progress under way

Athanase Nduwumuremyi, Coordinator of the Open Forum on Agricultural Biotechnology in Africa (OFAB) Rwanda, which operates under RAB, said the regulatory process is progressing well, with approval expected later this year.

He revealed that applications for the release of new biotech cassava and potato seed varieties have already been submitted to the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority, the institution responsible for seed registration in Rwanda.

"We expect that this year, the list of approved seeds will be published in the Official Gazette, and we hope these will be included once approved," he explained.

It is expected that once approved, the authority will issue a notification - possibly by September this year - ahead of the next planting season, confirming official registration of the seeds.

Distribution to farmers and seed producers would then begin. "For now, we have already started multiplying the seeds within RAB for cassava and potatoes to supply farmers and seed multipliers.

Nduwumuremyi said the biotech crops are delivering higher yields with lower pesticide use, positioning them as an important tool in strengthening food security.

He noted that biotech potatoes perform well without spraying, while biotech cassava shows resistance to cassava brown streak disease, leading to improved yields compared to conventional varieties.

Nduwumuremyi added that biotech maize, still under trial, has shown strong resistance to fall armyworm, reducing the need for heavy pesticide application.

The first harvest from the trials is expected within two weeks.

ALSO READ: Potato farmers pin hopes on biotech varieties

Biotech adoption rising

Experts say agricultural biotechnology is playing an increasingly important role in helping Africa tackle climate stress, pests and crop diseases that continue to threaten agricultural productivity.

Against this backdrop, Kanangire said adoption is rising across the continent as more farmers witness tangible benefits from biotech crops.

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"Acceptance is increasing because farmers can see the results in their fields and in their earnings. Higher yields mean higher incomes," he said, pointing to Bt cowpea and TELA maize in Nigeria as examples of innovations helping farmers reduce losses.

Jean-Paul Munyakazi, legal representative of Imbaraga Farmers' Organisation, told The New Times that farmers are increasingly viewing biotechnology as a practical solution to climate change, crop diseases and shrinking arable land.

Speaking specifically about potato late blight, he said the disease remains a major challenge, often requiring frequent fungicide spraying. However, he noted that new biotech potato varieties could significantly reduce chemical use while lowering production costs.

"What reassures farmers is that this technology can help crops resist diseases and adapt to climate change, while also delivering higher yields on small plots of land, which is exactly what farmers want," he said.