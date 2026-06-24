Uganda/Rwanda: Rwanda Lines Up Uganda, South Sudan Friendlies Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

June 24

Rwanda Vs Uganda

June 27

Rwanda Vs Uganda

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June 28

Rwanda Vs South Sudan

Rwanda will play three international friendly matches against Uganda and South Sudan as part of preparations for the third window of the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup African Qualifiers, scheduled for July 2-5 in Luanda, Angola.

The Rwanda Basketball Federation (FERWABA) has confirmed three build-up fixtures--two against Uganda and one against South Sudan--while revealing that additional friendlies are also under consideration.

Rwanda will take on Uganda on June 24 and June 27, before facing South Sudan on June 28. All three matches will be played at BK Arena in Kigali.

The national team, coached by Yves Murenzi and assisted by Sunny Niyomugabo and Kenny Gasana, will compete in Group C of the qualifiers alongside Guinea, Tunisia, and Nigeria.

South Sudan has already arrived in Kigali ahead of the friendly and is also expected to play two additional warm-up games before travelling to Angola.

The FIBA Africa Regional Office recently confirmed the hosts for the third qualifying window. Cameroon will host Group A, Senegal will stage Group B, while Angola will host matches for both Groups C and D.

Group A features Cameroon, Cape Verde, Libya, and South Sudan, while Group B consists of Côte d'Ivoire, DR Congo, Madagascar, and Senegal.

Group C brings together Rwanda, Guinea, Tunisia, and Nigeria, while Angola, Egypt, Mali, and Uganda make up Group D.