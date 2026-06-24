South Africa: Joburg Wins Court Battle Over Water Levy - South African News Briefs - June 24, 2026

Joburg Wins Court Battle Over Water Levy

The City of Johannesburg has successfully defended its increased water demand management levy, reports EWN. This comes after the Johannesburg High Court dismissed AfriForum's urgent application to halt its implementation. The court found that AfriForum failed to prove the matter was urgent. It said that the organisation had known since May that the levy would take effect on 1 July. The fixed monthly charge, which applies regardless of water usage, will increase by about 67%, from R65 to R124, including VAT. AfriForum argues the levy is unlawful and unfair to residents. The city maintains it is an existing charge that has been part of its tariff structure for years. AfriForum has expressed disappointment, saying residents may have to wait months before the legality of the increase is fully tested in court.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Police Official to Testify at Madlanga Commission

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Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi is set to appear before the Madlanga Commission to answer allegations of corruption and criminal misconduct, reports SABC News. Mkhwanazi has been implicated in allegations of corruption at the Ekurhuleni Metro police department. He is expected to field questions about his relationship with Medicare24 CEO Mike van Wyk and the Johannesburg precious stones theft in 2023. He is also expected to respond to allegations linking him to the 2023 theft of precious stones in Killarney, Johannesburg. The commission heard testimony from a JMPD inspector, known as Witness K, who alleged that Mkhwanazi coordinated the robbery.

Police Prepare for Anti-Illegal Migration Protests

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia has said that law enforcement agencies have identified several hotspots ahead of planned anti-illegal migration protests scheduled for 30 June, reports EWN. The demonstrations are set for June 30, with some activist groups calling on undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa by that date. Cachalia declined to disclose the locations. He said police are closely monitoring intelligence and have suspended officers' leave to ensure readiness. The South African National Defence Force will not be deployed but remains on standby to protect critical infrastructure if necessary. Security has also been strengthened in parts of the Western Cape following recent anti-migrant violence in areas including Mossel Bay, Kleinmond and Gansbaai. Authorities have assured the public that they are prepared to maintain law and order and will act decisively against any violence or intimidation.

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