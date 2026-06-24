Kenya: Court Lets Off CS Duale With Stern Warning Over Contempt in Ebola Facility Case

Capital FM
Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.
23 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

The High Court has let off Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale with a stern warning in a contempt of court matter after he personally appeared before the court and confirmed the suspension of a controversial US-backed Ebola quarantine programme linked to Laikipia Air Base.

The court had summoned the Health Cabinet Secretary following concerns over alleged non-compliance with court directives relating to the proposed Ebola-related facility in Laikipia.

During the proceedings, Duale assured the court that the Government of Kenya, together with the United States, had suspended the proposed collaboration involving the quarantine programme.

He reiterated that the Ministry of Health remains committed to respecting the Constitution, court orders and the independence of the Judiciary.

"The Ministry of Health remains firmly committed to the constitutional principles of the rule of law, respect for court orders, and the independence of the Judiciary," Duale stated.

Following his appearance and confirmation that the programme had been halted, the court opted not to pursue further contempt action against the Cabinet Secretary but issued a stern warning regarding future compliance with judicial orders.

The proposed Ebola quarantine initiative had generated public debate and legal challenges, with concerns raised over transparency, public participation and the legal framework surrounding the project.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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