Kenya: CS Duale Confirms Suspension of Ebola Facility Collaboration with U.S.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has confirmed that the government and the United States have suspended the proposed collaboration involving an Ebola-related facility at Laikipia Air Base.

Speaking in court where he physically came for mitigaiton and sentencing, Duale said the Ministry of Health remains committed to upholding constitutional principles, including respect for the rule of law, court orders and the independence of the Judiciary.

“The Ministry of Health remains firmly committed to the constitutional principles of the rule of law, respect for court orders, and the independence of the Judiciary,” Duale stated.

He added that both the Kenyan and US governments had agreed to suspend the proposed collaboration concerning the Ebola facility at the Laikipia Air Base.

The development comes amid public debate and heightened scrutiny surrounding the proposed health and security collaboration project.

Although details surrounding the suspension and the nature of the proposed facility remain limited, the government’s statement signals an effort to address legal and constitutional concerns that had emerged over the initiative.

The Ministry of Health has not yet indicated whether the project will be reviewed, modified or permanently shelved.

The announcement is expected to trigger further discussions on public health preparedness, foreign partnerships and national security infrastructure in Kenya.