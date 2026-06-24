Congo-Kinshasa: FIFA World Cup - DR Congo Left to Rue Missed Chances Against Colombia

The Democratic Republic of Congo produced a disciplined and courageous performance but were ultimately edged 1-0 by Colombia after a late goal settled a tightly contested FIFA World Cup encounter.

Colombia threatened early and nearly found a breakthrough within the opening minutes. Jhon Arias forced goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi into a superb save before Daniel Muñoz struck the post moments later. It served as an early warning for the Congolese defence, which quickly settled into its task.

Despite enjoying the majority of possession, Colombia struggled to break down a well-drilled DR Congo side. James Rodríguez orchestrated attacks from deep, while Luis Díaz and Gustavo Puerta were repeatedly denied by an inspired Mpasi, who produced a series of excellent saves to keep his side level.

The pattern continued after the break. Colombia controlled territory but found little joy against a defensive unit marshalled expertly by captain Chancel Mbemba. The Leopards maintained their shape and repeatedly caught the South Americans offside, frustrating their attacking efforts.

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The decisive moment eventually arrived in the 76th minute. Colombia coach Néstor Lorenzo turned to his bench, introducing Juan Fernando Quintero for James Rodríguez. The substitution proved inspired as Quintero's incisive pass released Muñoz, who burst into the area and fired a left-footed effort into the far corner to give Colombia a 1-0 lead.

It was a cruel blow for a Congolese side that had defended resolutely and looked capable of earning a positive result.

In the end, DR Congo were left to reflect on what might have been. Their organisation, resilience and defensive discipline stood up well against one of South America's strongest sides.