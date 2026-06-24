South Africa: National Assembly Passes the Appropriation Bill

The National Assembly has today passed the Appropriation Bill, which provides for the appropriation of funds from the National Revenue Fund for the State's requirements for the 2026/27 financial year and prescribes conditions for the expenditure of those funds.

The Bill gives effect to the national budget tabled by the Minister of Finance and allocates funding to national government departments and institutions to support the implementation of government programmes and the delivery of services.

In its report to the House, the Standing Committee on Appropriations welcomed the proposed allocation of approximately R1.2 trillion to national government departments and institutions for the 2026/27 financial year. The Committee noted that these allocations are critical to enabling the government to fulfil its constitutional obligations and developmental priorities.

As part of its consideration of the Bill, the Committee undertook an extensive consultation and public participation process. This included engagements with the Financial and Fiscal Commission, the Parliamentary Budget Office, government departments, organised labour, civil society organisations and constitutional institutions. In accordance with the Constitution and the Money Bills Amendment Procedure and Related Matters Act, the Committee also invited written and oral submissions from the public, with public hearings on the Bill held on 3 June 2026.

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The Committee considered submissions received from a range of stakeholders on matters relating to economic growth, job creation, service delivery, social protection, local government funding, infrastructure investment and fiscal oversight.

Among its observations, the Committee welcomed additional allocations to support healthcare services, investments in public transport infrastructure and the extension of the Social Relief of Distress Grant until 31 March 2027. The Committee also highlighted the importance of ensuring adequate funding for Statistics South Africa to enable the institution to continue producing reliable and credible statistical information necessary for planning, policy development and decision-making.

The Committee further recommended continued engagement between National Treasury, relevant government departments and parliamentary committees regarding funding requirements identified for Statistics South Africa and the National Housing Finance Corporation, with consideration to be given to these matters during the 2026 Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement process.

In addition, the Committee made recommendations aimed at strengthening oversight of public expenditure, improving efficiency in government spending and ensuring value for money in the utilisation of public resources.

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The Bill will now be referred to the National Council of Provinces for consideration.