South Africa: Police Ready for Anti-Migrant Protest Day

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says police leave has been suspended as security forces prepare for 30 June protests.

Cachalia warned that the right to protest must not be used as an excuse for violence, intimidation or criminal behaviour.

Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia says police are ready for the planned anti-illegal immigration protests on 30 June.

Several activist groups have called on undocumented foreign nationals to leave South Africa by that date.

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Cachalia said police have identified possible hotspots across the country, but he refused to name them for security reasons.

He said intelligence officers are monitoring the situation and police are preparing for any trouble.

Police officers' leave has also been suspended as part of a national safety plan.

"We are going to do everything to ensure that 30 June is a normal day," said Cachalia.

"A normal day could include protest action, but it does not include violence."

He warned that only police and other state officials have the power to enforce immigration laws.

"The right to protest should not be used as an excuse for criminality and abusive behaviour," he said.

Cachalia said South Africa cannot afford a repeat of the July 2021 unrest.

He also warned against inflammatory posts on social media by people threatening to remove foreign nationals themselves.

The army has not been deployed.

But Cachalia said soldiers are on standby and could be called in if critical infrastructure needs protection.

The Western Cape is one of the provinces under close watch.

Cachalia said the province has already seen about 30 marches linked to immigration, with six turning violent.

Last month, two Mozambican nationals were killed during anti-migrant protests in Asla Park informal settlement in Mossel Bay.

Violence also broke out in parts of the Overberg, including Kleinmond and Gansbaai, where some residents fled their homes.

Cachalia said police have identified several rural areas in the Western Cape as possible hotspots.

Cape Town authorities say there is no confirmed protest planned in the city, but they are monitoring threats circulating online.

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Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said the city is taking a cautious approach.

He said Cape Town wants to protect public safety and avoid disruptions.

Any unlawful conduct, including intimidation, will be dealt with firmly.

Meanwhile, the March and March Movement and other civic groups are expected to brief the media on illegal immigration and their planned action.

Police say they will protect the right to protest but will not allow violence or mob justice.