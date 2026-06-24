Somalia: Somaliland, World Bank Review Public Financial Reform Project

Hargeisa — Somaliland and the World Bank concluded a two-day review meeting on Tuesday aimed at assessing progress in a major public sector reform programme designed to modernize state financial management and strengthen government institutions.

The meeting, held in Hargeisa and jointly organized by Somaliland's Ministry of Finance and Economic Development and the World Bank, reviewed implementation of the Somaliland Enhancing Public Resource Management Project (SERP), a flagship initiative focused on improving transparency, accountability and efficiency in public financial management.

Somaliland Finance Minister Abdillahi Hassan Aden opened the conference on Monday, alongside senior ministry officials and representatives from key government institutions involved in the programme, including the Office of the Auditor General, the Civil Service Commission, the Good Governance Commission and the National Tender Board.

A high-level delegation from the World Bank, led by SERP Task Team Leader May Ololia, attended the meeting to monitor implementation progress and discuss priorities for the project's remaining period.

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Officials said the review focused on evaluating achievements across several reform areas, including domestic revenue mobilization, public financial management systems, civil service administration and oversight institutions.

Participants also assessed progress in implementing the Integrated Tax Administration System (ITAS), the Somaliland Financial Management Information System (SLFMIS), the Ministry of Finance's Data Center and the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS).

Finance Minister Abdillahi welcomed the World Bank delegation and thanked the institution for its continued support to Somaliland's reform agenda.

He said additional financing and the extension of the SERP project would provide Somaliland with an opportunity to further strengthen institutional reforms, modernize financial management systems and improve public service delivery.

During the second day of discussions, officials examined challenges facing implementation, lessons learned and priority actions needed to ensure the successful completion of remaining activities.

Closing the conference, State Minister of Finance and Economic Development Ismail Mowlid Abdillahi praised the partnership between Somaliland and the World Bank, saying the SERP project had played a significant role in improving public financial management, transparency and accountability across government institutions.

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He reiterated Somaliland's commitment to accelerating the implementation of outstanding activities to sustain gains achieved under the reform programme.

World Bank representatives and officials from beneficiary institutions reaffirmed their commitment to continuing cooperation aimed at strengthening government capacity, enhancing public services and improving the management of public resources.

The meeting concluded with agreement on a roadmap outlining priority actions to consolidate reforms and maintain momentum in Somaliland's ongoing public financial management modernization efforts.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.