Somalia: Somaliland Reviews Social Protection Spending to Improve Public Services

Hargeisa (Horndiplomat) — Somaliland's government on Tuesday presented the findings of a review of spending in the social protection sector, as authorities seek to strengthen public financial management and improve services for vulnerable communities.

The one-day meeting, held in Hargeisa, brought together government officials, civil society representatives and development partners to discuss the results of a study assessing expenditure in the social protection sector.

The review was jointly conducted by the Ministry of Finance and Development, the Ministry of Employment, Social Affairs and Family, and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Officials said the study was aimed at evaluating spending levels, assessing the current state of social protection programmes and generating evidence to guide future planning and budget allocations.

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Opening the meeting, Director General of the Ministry of Finance and Development, Mohamed Hassan Saleban, said the assessment forms part of a broader review of expenditures across four key social sectors: water and sanitation, education, health, and social protection.

He said the findings would help the government determine whether investments in these sectors are aligned with development priorities and producing the intended results.

"The reports will assist the government in assessing the relationship between expenditure and outcomes, while ensuring that budget allocations are used effectively to deliver quality services and support evidence-based decision-making," Saleebaan said.

Director General of the Ministry of Employment, Social Affairs and Family, Mohamed Hashi, welcomed participants and underscored the importance of the study in improving services delivered to vulnerable groups.

He urged stakeholders to thoroughly examine the findings and develop practical recommendations that could strengthen social protection programmes.

The meeting forms part of Somaliland's wider efforts to enhance public financial management and ensure national resources are allocated efficiently and in line with the country's development priorities.

Officials said evidence-based budgeting and stronger coordination among institutions would be key to improving the effectiveness and sustainability of social protection services in Somaliland.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.