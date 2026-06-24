South Africa: Helen Zille and MK Party Might Be Election 2026 Big Winners

This article first appeared in the Democracy newsletter, our weekly guide to the local government elections ahead of the 4 November poll. As South Africa gears up for the vote, we unpack why Helen Zille in Johannesburg and the MK Party are are set to dominate Election 2026. Here are six things to know this week:

1. Helen Zille thinks the DA can achieve an overall majority in Joburg

On the campaign trail for nine months now, the DA's mayoral candidate for Johannesburg, Helen Zille, has changed persona.

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From the Margaret Thatcher-styled leader who ran the DA with an iron fist and who wrote a book against "woke-ism", the political ideology under attack by the white right everywhere, Zille is now DJ Gogo who wants to run Joburg. In a rather nice leather jacket and GOAT T-shirt combo, as a DJ dancing in the city's clubland, you can ring the changes. Joburg is a party, woke and progressive city so a persona change was deftly executed.

After nine months of canoes, potholes and viral videos, Zille's campaign is entering a more serious phase. The DA believes 500,000 votes could deliver an outright majority in Johannesburg - but low voter registration and voter apathy may prove the biggest obstacles.

Read more From DJ Gogo to Mayor? Zille chases 500,000 votes for a majority June 22, 2026

2. MK could take eThekwini, say insiders

Sometimes a newsletter is a place where I can tell you what I'm hearing before the data comes in....