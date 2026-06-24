Sudan: 11th Session of Sudan-Russia Political Consultation Committee Convenes in Moscow

Moscow, June 23, 2026 (SUNA) - The 11th session of the Political Consultation Committee between Sudan and Russia was held on Tuesday in the Russian capital, Moscow.

The Sudanese delegation was led by Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid, in the presence of Sudan's Ambassador to Russia Mohamed Al-Ghazali Siraj. The Russian side was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko, with the participation of Russian Ambassador to Sudan Andrey Chernovol.

The two sides exchanged congratulations marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Sudan and Russia, as well as Russia's National Day.

The Sudanese delegation reaffirmed President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan's participation in the upcoming Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for October in Moscow, and expressed hope that the next session of the committee will be held in Khartoum.

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Discussions covered the full spectrum of bilateral relations, including political, economic, and cultural cooperation, alongside regional and international issues of mutual concern and coordination in multilateral forums.

The Sudanese side briefed its Russian counterparts on developments in Sudan, including battlefield gains by the armed forces against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia, ongoing government efforts to achieve peace and move toward elections, and the return of citizens following the government's relocation to Khartoum and the normalization of life in the capital.

The Sudanese delegation also highlighted efforts to implement outcomes of the Joint Ministerial Committee, stressing Sudan's desire to activate existing agreements and memoranda of understanding in areas such as transport, infrastructure, energy, oil, and agriculture. It also praised progress on proposed city twinning between Saint Petersburg and Port Sudan, as well as growing ties with the Republic of Tatarstan.

On cultural and scientific cooperation, Sudan expressed appreciation for Russian university scholarships and archaeological missions involved in restoring and studying Sudan's heritage, as well as efforts to recover looted artifacts. It also welcomed Russia's resumption of medical visas for Sudanese patients, noting that around 20,000 Sudanese received treatment in Russia between 2021 and 2025.

For its part, the Russian delegation affirmed that Sudan remains a key partner in Africa and the Middle East, highlighting intensive political dialogue and coordination in international forums. Moscow reiterated its support for Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and legitimate institutions, including the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers.

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Russia also announced a 30% increase in scholarships for Sudan, raising the annual quota to 140, and expressed readiness for further expansion in the coming years.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation and advancing strategic relations in the coming period.