Sudan: Khartoum Health Ministry and ICRC Sign Agreement to Support Primary Healthcare and Epidemic Response

24 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Health in Khartoum State and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Khartoum office, signed a partnership agreement on Tuesday aimed at supporting primary healthcare services and strengthening the state's capacity to respond to epidemics and health emergencies.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Khartoum State Ministry of Health by Dr. Mahmoud Al-Badri, Director-General and acting Minister of Health, while the ICRC was represented by Ms. Sabine Gralla, Head of the Khartoum Office, in the presence of Alessandro Rosa, Deputy Head of Office, and Dr. Ahmed Banga, Health Coordinator at the ICRC.

Dr. Al-Badri said the agreement represents an important addition to the ministry's efforts to restore and strengthen essential health services, particularly during the recovery and health system rebuilding phase. He praised the ICRC's role in supporting the health sector and providing technical and humanitarian assistance in recent periods.

The agreement provides for support to primary healthcare services across state health facilities, as well as enhanced epidemic response capacity through support to rapid response teams and improved preparedness for health emergencies, contributing to disease control and protection of public health.

Read the original article on SNA.

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