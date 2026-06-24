South Africa: IFP Calls for Accelerated Repatriation Process and Peaceful Conduct Ahead of Planned Protests

24 June 2026
Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)
press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) calls on African governments to work closely with the South African Government to expedite the verification and repatriation of foreign nationals who wish to return to their countries of origin.

This comes as thousands of foreign nationals, including undocumented immigrants, have gathered at various locations across the country, including embassy offices and temporary repatriation centers, awaiting verification and processing.

As government intensifies its preparations ahead of the planned nationwide demonstrations on 30 June 2026, the IFP urges all South Africans to remain calm and act responsibly. While authorities continue coordinating response measures and facilitating repatriation processes, it is essential that public order is maintained and that all actions remain within the bounds of the law.

The IFP further calls on the South African Police Service (SAPS) and relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that any foreign nationals who are wanted for criminal offences or are facing criminal charges in South Africa are not repatriated before due legal processes have been completed. Those accused of criminal conduct must be held accountable and allowed to face the full might of the law.

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We also urge the organisers and participants of the planned demonstrations to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly. The right to protest is protected by the Constitution, but it must be exercised in a manner that respects the rights, dignity and safety of all who live in South Africa.

The IFP recognises the growing concerns expressed by many South Africans regarding illegal immigration. For years, the Party has consistently raised concerns about porous borders, inadequate immigration enforcement, corruption within the system, and the impact that undocumented immigration has on public services, infrastructure, employment opportunities and community safety.

The IFP remains committed to policies that prioritise employment opportunities for South African citizens while making provision for scarce and critical skills necessary for economic growth and development. South Africans must be afforded a fair opportunity to participate meaningfully in their country's economy.

The Party has consistently maintained that undocumented foreign nationals who do not qualify to remain in South Africa should be deported in accordance with the law. This position is not motivated by hostility towards foreign nationals, but by the principle that every sovereign state has the right and responsibility to regulate migration, enforce its laws, and safeguard its national interests.

At the same time, the enforcement of immigration laws remains the responsibility of the State and must be carried out in accordance with the Constitution, the rule of law, and South Africa's international obligations.

The IFP therefore calls for a balanced approach that protects South Africa's sovereignty, upholds the rule of law, ensures accountability, and preserves peace and stability within our communities.

Issued by:

Hon. Mkhuleko Hlengwa

MP IFP National Spokesperson

Media Enquiries:

Fanele Mhlongo

IFP National Media and Communications Officer

082 866 4029

Read the original article on IFP.

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