Rwanda: Experts Call for Targeted Training to Improve Learning Outcomes

Ineffective teaching approaches, limited access to reading materials, and overcrowded classrooms, are some of the persistent challenges limiting learning outcomes for students, experts have said.

This follows revelations from the 2025 Learning Achievement in Rwandan Schools (LARS) assessment, which highlighted challenges in learners' reading comprehension and language proficiency.

ALSO READ: New study recommends improvements in language, science teaching

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Jules Mayahuge, a Kinyarwanda lecturer at the University of Rwanda, said the challenge is not that children do not know the language, but rather what they are exposed to during the learning process.

"Reading is a skill developed through continuous practice. It is not simply about recognising vowels, consonants or words, but about understanding and enjoying what is being read," he said.

Mayahuge argued that learners should be provided with reading materials that spark curiosity and motivate them to keep reading rather than texts they find uninteresting.

"If a child opens a book and finds no engaging stories, there is little motivation to return to it. Stories that stimulate imagination and curiosity naturally encourage children to develop a reading culture," he explained.

He noted that the need to review instructional materials has been discussed for years, calling on education institutions such as the National Examination and School Inspection Authority (NESA) and the Rwanda Basic Education Board (REB) to prioritise more attractive and age-appropriate reading content.

ALSO READ: Learning must become easier for every child in Rwanda

Limited access to books

School leaders say inadequate reading materials remain a major obstacle to improving literacy outcomes.

Samuel Nkurunziza, the director of Kagarama Secondary School, said many schools do not have enough books to meet the needs of their students, limiting opportunities for independent reading and comprehension development.

"The number of books available in schools often does not match the number of learners. As a result, students cannot always access reading materials whenever they need them," he said.

According to Nkurunziza, reading comprehension improves when learners have enough time to read, reflect and revisit texts. However, where books must be shared among many students, reading time is often too limited to achieve meaningful understanding.

He also pointed to overcrowded classrooms, saying they make it difficult for teachers to identify and address the individual learning needs of every student.

"When classes are large, teachers cannot easily reach every learner and understand their specific challenges," he said.

Nkurunziza called for efforts to cultivate a stronger reading culture both in schools and at home.

"We need to encourage children to read beyond classroom lessons. Parents also have a role to play by providing books and promoting reading habits at home rather than relying solely on television or cartoons for entertainment," he said.

ALSO READ: Declining reading culture: What role can parents, guardians play to boost reading?

Comprehension at stake

Dr. Amin Ngabonziza, a linguistics lecturer at the University of Rwanda College of Education, said learners often read fluently but fail to comprehend the meaning because reading is sometimes taught as a performance rather than a tool for understanding.

"Many children are praised for reading aloud correctly, respecting punctuation and pronouncing words well, yet they are rarely asked what they understood from the passage," he noted.

According to him, reading fluency and comprehension should be taught together, with teachers emphasising that the ultimate goal of reading is to understand and interpret information rather than simply entertain listeners.

Teachers, he added, should regularly assess both pronunciation and comprehension to strengthen literacy skills.

On English language proficiency, Ngabonziza said Rwanda's transition to English as the language of instruction since 2008 is a long-term process that requires patience and sustained investment.

"Changing from one language system to another cannot happen overnight. Some experts estimate that such transitions may take up to 30 years," he said.

He maintained that many teachers have significantly improved their English skills through government-supported capacity-building programmes provided by development partners.

However, he emphasised that future training should focus specifically on classroom instruction rather than general language acquisition.

"Teaching is more than knowing a language. It involves understanding how to communicate concepts, use appropriate classroom terminology and deliver lessons effectively," he said, adding that continuous professional development must be accompanied by adequate motivation for teachers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Collaboration

Meanwhile, Dominique Mvunabandi, Director of Sciences, Technology and Innovations Unit at UNESCO Rwanda National Commission, said stronger collaboration among schools could help address challenges related to inadequate science laboratory equipment.

He noted that many of the instruments required for practical science lessons are costly and beyond the reach of some schools.

"Laboratory equipment is expensive, and not every school can afford all the instruments needed for practical learning. Schools with adequate facilities should collaborate with neighbouring institutions so that more students can benefit from hands-on science education," he said.

Mvunabandi cited schools such as École Officielle de Butare and Lycée de Kigali among others as examples of institutions that could support nearby schools by sharing laboratory resources.

He also highlighted the role of digital learning tools in strengthening practical science skills, noting that educational videos available on online platforms can help students better understand experiments and scientific concepts.

"These resources can complement classroom instruction and enhance practical knowledge, particularly in schools with limited laboratory facilities," he said.