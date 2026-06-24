Rwanda: David Niyo Ready for First Full Season With Nk Veres Rivne

Rwandan attacking midfielder David Niyo says he is ready to take the next step in his career with Ukrainian Premier League side NK Veres Rivne.

The 19-year-old travelled to Ukraine in February for a trial and quickly impressed the club's coaching staff, earning his first professional contract.

Niyo departed Rwanda on Tuesday morning aboard Emirates Airlines via Entebbe and Dubai before arriving in Ukraine, where he will begin pre-season training with his new teammates.

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With the Ukrainian Premier League set to kick off on July 29, the youngster is eager to make an immediate impact in his first full season in Europe.

ALSO READ: Teen star Niyo sets sights on pro career after Ukraine move

"I feel very happy to join a new club. It is a dream move for me. I will do my best to help the team while continuing to improve as a player," the former Kiyovu Sports midfielder told Times Sport.

"It is my first full season at this level. I'll have a full pre-season with the team, and I always put in extra work before the main training sessions."

Niyo spent nearly two weeks training with Veres Rivne during the club's camp in Turkey, where he featured in several friendly matches as the Red-and-Blacks prepared for the second half of the 2025/26 season. His performances convinced the club to secure his signature.

The talented playmaker credited discipline, consistency and personal sacrifice for his rapid rise.

"I did a lot of running and individual ball work on my own. During training periods, I often skipped lunch and made up for it with supper," he said.

"Every day is a new opportunity to work hard. Training is part of success, and there is no excuse."

"I've loved football since I was a child, and I've always believed in myself. I had the courage to keep going, and now I'm here."

One of the Rwanda Premier League's brightest young prospects, the left-footed midfielder enjoyed an impressive loan spell at Kiyovu Sports, scoring four goals and providing four assists while collecting several Man of the Match awards.

His performances earned him his maiden call-up to the Rwanda senior national team (Amavubi), and he was part of the squad that held a training camp in Egypt in June.

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Born and raised in Byangabo Sector, Musanze District, Niyo developed through the APR FC Academy (Intare) before joining Kiyovu Sports on loan in 2025 to gain first-team experience.

Under the terms of the transfer to NK Veres Rivne, APR FC will receive a transfer fee as well as 20 percent of any future resale involving the player.

Founded in 1957, NK Veres Rivne compete in the Ukrainian Premier League and will be looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season, with Niyo hoping to establish himself as one of the club's emerging talents.