Zimbabwe: Zim Approves 10-Year Sugarcane Industry Development Plan to Boost Output, Ethanol Production

Discover moreNewspaper advertising spaceConstitutional Law & Civil RightsDiaspora news serviceCABINET has approved the Zimbabwe Sugarcane Industry Development Plan (2026-2035), a long-term strategy aimed at transforming the sector into a globally competitive, climate-resilient and innovation-driven industry while significantly increasing production and value addition.

The plan was presented to Cabinet by the Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development, Fredrick Shava, in his capacity as Acting Chairperson of the Cabinet Committee on National Development Planning.

The strategy seeks to double productivity in the sugar industry while promoting climate-smart farming practices and expanding downstream industries linked to sugarcane production.

According to Shava, the plan envisions Zimbabwe becoming a leading producer of sugarcane and sugarcane-based products by 2035 through diversification and value addition.

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Key focus areas include expanded ethanol production, renewable energy generation, industrial by-products, bio-fertilisers, stock feeds, bio-plastics and other value-added products derived from sugarcane by-products such as molasses and bagasse.

"The Plan envisages modernisation of the products in order to de-risk and guarantee viability of the industry. The objectives of the Plan also include infrastructure modernization, increased productivity, renewable energy development, research and innovation, and strengthened partnerships between Governments, the private sector, development partners, academia and local communities," said Shava.

Government expects the strategy to position the sugar industry as a major contributor to sustainable economic growth, employment creation and green industrialisation through coordinated investment and strategic partnerships.

The development plan is anchored on seven key pillars: Enabling Policy, Regulatory and Institutional Frameworks; Enhancing Productivity and Climate Resilience; Promoting Product Diversification; Market, Trade Development and Value Chain Diversification; Research, Technology and Innovation; Inclusive Growth and Smallholder Development; and Finance and Investment.

"The implementation of this strategy will significantly boost both sugarcane yield and hectarage through improved access to affordable finance, enhanced irrigation infrastructure, and efficient regulatory support.

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"More efficient production systems will lower unit costs, reduce average market prices, and strengthen the industry's competitiveness regionally and globally. Increased processing capacity is expected to result in expanded ethanol output and increased sugar exports thereby ensuring sustained profitability across the value chains," Shava said.

Among the key targets set for 2035 are increasing sugarcane yields from 81 metric tonnes per hectare to 110 metric tonnes per hectare, raising annual sugar production from 400,000 metric tonnes to 500,000 metric tonnes and expanding ethanol production from 155 million litres to 600 million litres per year.

The plan also targets increasing electricity generation from 23 megawatts to 200 megawatts, while sugar exports are projected to double from 100,000 metric tonnes to 200,000 metric tonnes annually.