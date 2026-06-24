Zimbabwe: Ngarava Handed Maiden Test Captaincy As Zimbabwe Name Squad for Bangladesh Clash

Discover moreSouth Africa newsScience tech newsWorld news updatesLeft-arm fast bowler Richard Ngarava will captain the Zimbabwe senior men's cricket team when the Chevrons host Bangladesh in a one-off Test match at Harare Sports Club.

The match is scheduled to begin on Sunday and marks Zimbabwe's return to Test cricket following their emphatic innings-and-73-run victory over Afghanistan at the same venue in October last year.

Ngarava assumes captaincy for the first time in the longest format as Zimbabwe's Chevrons prepare for what is expected to be a stern challenge against Bangladesh's Tigers.

The selectors have named a squad blending experienced campaigners and emerging talent; among the notable inclusions are brothers Roy and Innocent Kaia, who return to the Test set-up after lengthy absences.

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Roy Kaia last featured in a Test match for Zimbabwe in 2021, while younger brother Innocent Kaia last played the format in 2023 during Zimbabwe's previous Test series against Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe will, however, be without star all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who has been granted permission to fulfil his commitments with Worcestershire County Cricket Club for the remainder of the 2026 Vitality Blast campaign in England.

The Chevrons last faced Bangladesh in a two-match Test series played in Bangladesh in April and May last year, with the series ending in a 1-1 draw.

The upcoming encounter presents another important opportunity for Zimbabwe to strengthen its red-ball credentials and build momentum in Test cricket as the team continues its development on the international stage.