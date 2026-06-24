Namibia: Kavango West's Golden Girl Kanyanga Shines

At 19, Maria Kanyanga from Mukekete village in the Tondoro constituency of the Kavango West region is already a double southern African champion, but says she is only at the beginning of her athletics journey.

Kanyanga, a pupil at Kandjimi Murangi Senior Secondary School, recently represented Namibia at the Southern African Countries Athletics Championships in Mauritius, where she won gold medals in the women's under-20 800 metres and 1 500 metres.

Speaking after a celebration held in her honour, Kanyanga said representing Namibia was both a proud and humbling experience.

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"I felt proud to carry the Namibian flag, but I also felt a big responsibility. Winning those two races showed me that I can compete with the best in the region, but it also reminded me that I must work even harder," she said.

Kanyanga's athletics journey started on dusty school tracks. She was first noticed in 2020 while running for Sotopongo Combined School during school competitions before progressing to zonal and regional levels, where she consistently finished first.

She was later registered with Athletics Namibia and Utokero Athletics Club, enabling her to compete at national Grand Prix events against senior and elite athletes. However, the move also came with financial challenges, with travel, accommodation and equipment often funded by coaches and supporters.

"Sometimes we had to choose which competitions to attend because there was no money. There were days when I trained in worn-out shoes and worried whether I would even reach the next race. But I kept running because I knew this was my chance," Kanyanga said.

Despite the challenges, she has already represented Namibia internationally three times, winning five medals, four of them gold, in distances ranging from 800 metres to 10 000 metres.

She qualified for the Region 5 Youth Games and is expected to represent Namibia in Mozambique later this year as she continues working towards her dream of competing at global championships and, one day, the Olympic Games.

Kavango West governor Verna Sinimbo, during her recent state of the region address, hailed Kanyanga's achievements and called for wider support for young athletes.

"We proudly celebrate Maria Kanyanga from Mukekete village, who has carried the name of Kavango West and Namibia with honour. Her success shows the talent that exists in our communities and should encourage all of us to invest in our young people," Sinimbo said.

Welcoming Kanyanga back during a community celebration, Sinimbo said the region was proud of the teenager for putting Kavango West on the regional athletics map.

"We want her to go beyond this level and compete on the world stage. As a region, we are with her," the governor said.

Kanyanga's rise comes alongside strong performances by other Utokero Athletics Club athletes who won 13 medals - seven gold and six silver - at the Bank Windhoek Namibia Junior and Senior Track and Field Championships in April.

Among those praised were Hilde Jairus, Reino Haupindi, Lazarus Kasera and Rose-Marry Musamba, underlining the depth of talent emerging from the club.

Behind the medals are everyday struggles familiar to many rural athletes, including long training runs on gravel roads, limited facilities and the pressure of balancing sport with schoolwork.

Kanyanga said she remains determined to excel both academically and in athletics.

"My dream is to study further and to run professionally. I want to show other girls from villages like mine that you can be serious about education and sport at the same time," she said.

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She credited her school, coaches and family for supporting her development, saying Kandjimi Murangi Senior Secondary School has allowed her to travel for competitions while continuing with her studies.

Looking ahead to the Region 5 Youth Games and future qualifiers, Kanyanga appealed for support from the business community and well-wishers.

"To reach the highest level, I need proper training camps, good shoes and regular competition outside Namibia. I am asking the business community and anyone who believes in youth to support this journey. I will do my part on the track," she said.

Sinimbo echoed the appeal, urging companies and well-wishers to support Kanyanga and other promising athletes in Kavango West.

For now, the double gold medallist has returned to her routine of early-morning runs, school and evening training sessions, carrying the hopes of a region that sees its future in young people like her.