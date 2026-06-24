Namibia: FNB Eagles Overpower Hong Kong By 30 Runs

24 June 2026
New Era (Windhoek)

The FNB Eagles produced a dominant all-round display to defeat Hong Kong, China by 30 runs on Monday, highlighted by a superb century from Jan Frylinck.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Eagles put on a batting masterclass, with Frylinck anchoring the innings in spectacular fashion as he powered his way to a brilliant 110 off just 56 deliveries. Youngster Junior Taanyanda once again impressed at the top of the order, continuing his fine run of form.

Frylinck's standout performance was complemented by his impact in the field, where he took two catches. His all-round effort earned him the Player of the Match award.

The Eagles posted a commanding 230/6 in their 20 overs before restricting Hong Kong, China to 200 runs in reply.

It was a convincing team effort and another memorable victory for Namibia on the international stage.

The Eagles were back in action yesterday against Nigeria before going to print.

Read the original article on New Era.

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