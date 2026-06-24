Namibia: Otjakapuuo Sponsors Primary Schools

In their efforts to contribute to sport development in the rural schools, the OtjaKapuuo Peer Group donated soccer balls, training equipment and printing papers to three primary schools in Omaheke's Epukiro constituency over the weekend.

OtjaKapuuo Peer Group consists of men circumcised in 1978 to 1980 and the name derived from the late Ovaherero Chief Clemens Mutuurunge Kapuuo who died in 1978.

The schools that benefitted are Morukutu Primary School (PS) from Otjijarua village, Otjimanangombe's Omuhaturua PS and Good Hope PS, based in Okovimburu.

Festus Vizapouzeu Kavari, the group chairperson shared with New Era Sports that sport contributes significantly to the academic performance of pupils and this sponsorship will help them to showcase their talents.

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"This contribution worth N$15 000, is part of our social responsibility as peers in society. Our government has prioritised sport as one of its priority areas, therefore, we are meeting the government halfway to reach its goals," said Kavari.

The chairperson added that most rural schools lack facilities and equipment for sport which hampers talent of young ones.

"This is a serious issue, because talents goes to waste as a result of poor facilities and lack of equipment," he said.

Furthermore, Kavari added that it is not the first time peers are contributing to the education of the Namibian child, as it previously donated paint, study materials, including cash prizes to the best performing teachers at Epukiro Secondary School.

"We are part of society, and we will continue intensifying our roles in different aspects to contribute to the development of the country," he said.

Receiving the donation on behalf of Murukutu PS was Immanuel Vasco Muhata who said the donation came at the right time as the school is busy building the under U/13 and 15.

"We are appreciating this sponsorship as our U/13 and 15 needed these soccer balls and training equipment most. These will make them to be more competitive in the upcoming event. This is really a motivation for us," said Muhata among others.

Good Hope PS Erwin Kavenaa Tjomuho, on his part applauded the peers for thinking about the school learners.

"This is really a good gesture, and it will add improvement at our training sessions as players will now be able to identify themselves easily. We are excited and appreciate the efforts from the peers," he said.

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OtjaKapuuo Peer Group chief organiser Ngairorue Hangero complimented the peers who dug deep in their pockets to aid development of sports in rural schools.

"I appreciate your efforts and let's keep supporting with whatever we can. These young people need our support to nature their talents," he said. [email protected]