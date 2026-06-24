Rwanda: What to Know As Ex-Ferwafa Boss Seeks Bail

The High Court in Kigali is expected to rule on June 30 on a request for provisional release filed by former Secretary General of the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), Adolphe Kalisa, commonly known as "Camarade".

Kalisa who has been in custody since September 2025 is facing charges related to alleged embezzlement and forgery of documents linked to trips undertaken by the national football team, Amavubi, during his tenure at FERWAFA.

During a hearing held on June 23, Kalisa argued that his request for temporary release is primarily based on health concerns.

He told the court that he had been suffering from back problems even before his arrest and had already begun receiving specialised treatment in Algeria. According to Kalisa, his detention has made it difficult for him to continue receiving the care he requires.

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Kalisa also told the court that he has developed kidney and heart complications since his imprisonment, which he said necessitate treatment outside correctional facilities. He therefore requested provisional release to enable him to seek appropriate medical care.

Another argument advanced by the former football administrator was that he had already reimbursed the money he is accused of embezzling.

Kalisa informed the court that he returned the $21,387 (approximately Rwf 31.55 million) allegedly misappropriated and intends to pursue individuals he had contracted, whom he claims were responsible for defrauding him.

In response, the prosecution acknowledged that Kalisa has health challenges but maintained that the correctional facility administration has been providing him with the medical care required under the law.

The prosecutor argued that the fact that a detainee is ill does not automatically justify release on bail, especially when correctional facilities are making efforts to ensure the person receives treatment.

Regarding the reimbursement of the disputed funds, the prosecution confirmed that Kalisa voluntarily deposited $21,387 into FERWAFA's account on March 17.

However, the prosecutors insisted that repaying the money does not erase criminal liability.

While acknowledging that returning the funds was a positive step, the prosecution argued that the act does not exempt Kalisa from prosecution, particularly given the seriousness of the charges and the penalties that may be imposed if he is found guilty.

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The case stems from allegations that Kalisa falsified financial records related to Amavubi's international travel.

During previous hearings, prosecutors accused him of diverting part of approximately $43,000 that had been allocated for accommodation expenses during the national team's stay at Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort in Uyo, Nigeria.

The prosecution alleges that forged documents were used to conceal the irregularities and misrepresent the actual expenditures incurred during the trip.

Kalisa has consistently denied all the charges.

In his defence, he told the court that he acted in good faith and relied on information provided by a FIFA-accredited agent involved in organising the travel arrangements. He argued that he had no reason to suspect any wrongdoing and rejected allegations that he intentionally misappropriated funds or falsified documents.

Meanwhile, the substantive hearing of the case is scheduled to begin in September, when the court will examine the merits of the charges against the former FERWAFA secretary general.