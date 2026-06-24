Rwanda: Rubuguza Joins APR As As Kigali Sign Ntarindwa

APR FC have completed the signing of Jean Pierre Rubuguza on a two-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2028.

The military side secured the midfielder's signature on Tuesday following an impressive season at Gicumbi FC, where he played on loan from Intare Football Academy.

Meanwhile, AS Kigali have signed former Rayon Sports midfielder Aimable Ntarindwa on a two-year deal as they continue rebuilding their squad ahead of the new season.

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The Citizens endured a difficult 2025/26 BK Pro League campaign, with off-field management challenges contributing to inconsistent performances. Having narrowly avoided relegation, the club is now determined to assemble a competitive squad capable of challenging near the top of the table.

Ntarindwa becomes AS Kigali's fifth signing of the transfer window, joining Daniel Ikapo Kalu, Alexandre Munyemana, Emmanuel Niyigena, and Hoziana Kenedy.

The club, now under the guidance of new head coach Justin Bisengimana, has also moved to retain key players, extending the contracts of Saidi Uwiduhaye, Tharcisse Nshimiyimana, Pascal Kanuma, and Patient Ndikuriyo.

Elsewhere, winger Gilbert Mugisha has completed a return to Rayon Sports, while Musanze FC have strengthened their squad with the signings of Edouard Ndayishimiye and Destine Makanga.

Marines FC have also been active in the market, signing Awad Iraguha from Etincelles FC on a short-term deal, while Aimé Ntirushwa joined the club from AS Kigali on a one-year contract.

Meanwhile, Kiyovu Sports announced the signing of 19-year-old forward Salim Saleh from Muhazi United on a two-year deal.

Saleh endured an injury-hit first half of the second-division season but impressed after returning to full fitness, contributing to 11 goals in the second round with five goals and six assists. His performances played a key role in attracting interest from top-flight clubs.