Rwandan Producer Mantis 1st Makes His Debut With 'Genesis'

Mantis 1st says his debut album is more than a first release. For the rising producer, audio engineer, it is his personal statement shaped by years of work, growth and discipline, and a chance to introduce his sound to a wider audience.

The project, titled "Genesis," marks a new chapter for the Kigali-based artiste, whose real name is Danny Munezero. Born Feb. 28, 2000, in Kicukiro, he says the album reflects the point where school ended and music became the center of his focus.

The title, he explains, felt fitting because this is the start of something new for him, both creatively and professionally.

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"Genesis" brings together a range of voices and styles.

Featured artistes include Nzeythegreat, Hermes, Dylack, Taz, Iza BRYN, Delling and Hunni. The album moves across trap, drill, old-school rap, Afrobeats and amapiano, giving it a broad sound that mirrors the many directions Mantis 1st has been exploring as a producer.

The songs touch on work, love and everyday life, themes he says shape the stories he wants to tell. Rather than treating the album as a collection of tracks alone, he sees it as a record of where he is now and where he hopes to go next.

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Mantis 1st's path into music began with a fascination for sound and the process of turning ideas into records people can connect with. Over time, he committed himself to sharpening his craft, working with other artistes.

For him, music has always been about "building something lasting."

That mindset runs through the new album. He describes Genesis as a debut that "captures years of effort and marks the beginning of a larger journey." He hopes the project will introduce him to new fans, open doors to bigger opportunities in the music industry.

As a producer and engineer, Mantis 1st has spent much of his time behind the scenes.

'Genesis' was released on major streaming platforms June 24.