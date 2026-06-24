Tanzania: CBE Moves to Address Empowerment Loan Gaps

Dodoma — THE College of Business Education (CBE) has introduced a special training programme for local government officials to help ensure the government's empowerment initiative achieves its intended objectives.

This initiative comes as the Controller and Auditor General (CAG)'s 2024/25 report indicates that councils disbursed only 41 per cent of empowerment loans earmarked for women, youth and people with disabilities.

Speaking during the launch of the tailor-made programme at the college's Dodoma Campus earlier this week, CBE Rector, Professor Edda Lwoga, said the 10 participants drawn from Mbulu, Babati, Dodoma and Karatu councils will be trained in six key areas, including the fundamentals of managing loans issued to entrepreneurs.

Other topics, according to the Rector, include loan risk management, loan repayment and monitoring strategies, government policies and procedures, loan administration, as well as the link between access to finance and entrepreneurship development.

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She said the programme targets council officials directly involved in the issuance and management of the 4-4-2 empowerment loans, including community development officers, business officers, accountants, ward executive officers, district executive directors and loan beneficiaries.

"It is our optimism the training will significantly reduce the risks of non-performing loans and enhance the efficiency of loans issued by councils to the targeted groups," Prof Lwoga said.

She noted that CBE recognises the critical role of properly managed empowerment loans in increasing household incomes, creating employment opportunities, strengthening small and medium-sized enterprises and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Prof Lwoga also commended district directors from Lindi, Babati, Mbulu and Karatu for allocating funds that enabled their officials to attend the training at the college's Mbeya and Dodoma campuses.

She urged participants to fully utilise the opportunity and apply the knowledge gained to improve loan management in their respective councils.

Launching the programme, Dodoma Regional Commissioner Ms Rosemary Senyamule praised CBE for introducing the initiative at a time when concerns have been raised over the implementation of the empowerment loan scheme, as highlighted in the CAG report.

Quoting the 2024/25 CAG report released in April this year, Ms Senyamule said that of the 1.82bn/- allocated for disbursement as empowerment loans across councils, only 41 per cent had been issued to the intended beneficiaries.

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"I commend CBE for introducing this programme at the right time. I believe it will make a significant contribution to improving the management and effectiveness of these loans," she said.

The RC noted that loans provided to special groups are intended to promote a participatory and inclusive economy. When properly planned, efficiently disbursed and effectively managed, they can help the government realise its broader socio-economic development goals.

Ms Senyamule also urged council leaders and executives to uphold transparency, accountability and discipline in managing the loans.

"We need to ensure that these loans are issued to the intended beneficiaries, invested in productive activities and repaid on time so that more wananchi can benefit from the revolving fund," she added.