Tanzania: TZ Confident On 2030 Rural Electricity Goal

Dar es Salaam — CHAIRMAN of the Rural Energy Board (REB), Ambassador (Retired) Major General Jacob Kingu, has assured that the government's target of connecting all hamlets to electricity by 2030 will be achieved.

Amb Kingu gave the assurance on Monday during a stakeholders' meeting organised by the Rural Energy Agency (REA) in Dar es Salaam, noting that the agency has already established a database of local contractors to boost their participation in major infrastructure projects and enhance their competitiveness beyond Tanzania's borders.

"With continued collaboration among stakeholders and sustained government investment, we are confident that all hamlets will have access to electricity by 2030," said Amb Kingu.

The assurance comes as Tanzania intensifies efforts to expand electricity access and maximise the socio-economic benefits of investments in the energy sector.

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On his part, REA Director General, Hassan Said noted that implementation of rural electrification projects continues to gather pace, with 32 contracts completed out of more than 150 contracts being executed under 13 major projects nationwide.

The completed projects have enabled electricity connections in 6,954 of the 7,431 hamlets currently under implementation, as part of a broader national programme targeting more than 17,000 hamlets.

"These achievements reflect strong supervision, contractor accountability and close collaboration among REA, TANESCO and other stakeholders," he said.

He added that REA has introduced a contractor performance assessment system to strengthen accountability, encourage healthy competition and improve project quality.

According to Mr Said, government investment has increased rural electricity access from 69 per cent in 2020 to 78.1 per cent currently. However, the rural household connection rate remains relatively low at 37 per cent.

To address the challenge, REA and TANESCO are implementing measures aimed at accelerating household connections and ensuring more citizens benefit from the government's investment in the energy sector.

Mr Said also urged local contractors to strengthen their technical and financial capacity to compete effectively in regional and international markets.

The meeting was graced by Minister for Energy, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi who directed contractors implementing rural electrification projects across the country to prioritise employment opportunities for local youths.

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Minister for Energy, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi, issued the directive yesterday during a stakeholders' meeting organised by the Rural Energy Agency (REA), saying communities hosting electricity projects should directly benefit through jobs, skills development and improved livelihoods.

"Tanzania has made significant progress in expanding electricity access, and the next phase should ensure that local communities actively participate in and benefit from these projects," he said.

According to Mr Ndejembi, national electricity access has reached 85 per cent, while rural access stands at 78 per cent, achievements he attributed to sustained government investment.