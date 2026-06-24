Tanzania: New System Brings 9,777 Govt Services Under One Roof

DODOMA — THE government has launched the Government Service Directory (GSD), a digital platform that provides citizens with access to government services through a single gateway, alongside the Ngao cyber-security system aimed at strengthening the protection of government information systems and enhancing digital service delivery.

Speaking during the climax of the Public Service Week celebrations in Dodoma on Tuesday, Permanent Secretary in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Mr Juma Mkomi, described the two systems as a major government investment in digital transformation and public service delivery.

He said the initiatives reflect the Sixth Phase Government's commitment to modernising public administration through Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

"We commend President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the continued investment in digital systems and for her consistent directives aimed at ensuring interoperability among government systems to improve service delivery," Mr Mkomi said.

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According to him, the Government Service Directory brings together services offered by ministries, departments, agencies and local government authorities on a single digital platform, making it easier for citizens to access information and services without navigating multiple government websites.

"Instead of moving from one government portal to another in search of services, citizens can now access them through a single window," he said.

A total of 554 public institutions have already integrated their services into the platform, with 9,777 government services currently available through the system.

Mr Mkomi noted that the platform enables citizens to obtain information on service requirements, procedures, timelines, fees and payment methods, thereby improving transparency and convenience.

Meanwhile, the Ngao cyber-security system has been introduced to strengthen the security of government digital infrastructure, including e-Office operations and official government email systems.

Mr Mkomi said the system was developed in response to increasing use of digital technologies across government institutions and the growing threat of cyber-attacks.

"The objective is to ensure secure access to information and protect government systems against cyber threats that may disrupt public service delivery," he said.

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He explained that Ngao provides an additional layer of security through authentication tools and digital protection mechanisms that help safeguard sensitive government information and strengthen trust in online public services.

Since its rollout in 2025, the system has been adopted by more than 700 government institutions and service centres across the country.

Mr Mkomi said the platform has already contributed to reducing cyber risks, improving information security and minimizing fraudulent emails and online scams targeting public institutions and service users.

He added that the government will continue investing in digital infrastructure and cyber-security solutions to support efficient, secure and citizen-centred public service delivery.

The launch of the two systems forms part of broader government efforts to accelerate digital transformation and improve accessibility, efficiency and transparency in the provision of public services.