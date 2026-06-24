Tanzania: Police Receive Advanced Equipment to Tackle Cybercrime

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR Police Force has received advanced information and communication technology (ICT) equipment, aimed at strengthening its capacity to combat cybercrime and other technology-related offences.

Permanent Secretary in the Union government's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, Mr Mohammed Khamis Abdulla, said the government will continue collaborating with the Ministry of Home Affairs to enhance cybersecurity and safeguard the country's communication systems.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at Zanzibar Police Headquarters recently, Mr Abdulla said rapid technological advancements have led to increasingly sophisticated forms of crime, making modern investigative tools essential for law enforcement agencies.

He noted that strengthening the police force's technological capabilities is critical to addressing emerging cyber threats and protecting citizens in the digital era.

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Permanent Secretary in the Union government's Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Ally Gugu, said the equipment will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of criminal investigations, particularly cases that require digital forensic analysis.

He added that the enhanced capacity will contribute to the timely administration of justice and improve the handling of technology-related offences.

Zanzibar Commissioner of Police (CP), Kombo Khamis Kombo, welcomed the support, saying the equipment will significantly strengthen the force's investigative capabilities.

According to CP Kombo, the new tools will enable officers to conduct cybercrime investigations more quickly and accurately, helping to improve the detection, investigation and prosecution of offences committed through digital platforms