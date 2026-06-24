Tanzania: New Policy Framework to Track Plans Implementation

Dodoma — THE government has announced plans to introduce a new Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Policy Framework, aimed at strengthening oversight of national development plans and ensuring that public programmes deliver measurable results.

Minister of State in the President's Office (Planning and Investment), Professor Kitila Mkumbo, revealed the move in the National Assembly yesterday, while responding to parliamentary contributions, during debates on the state of the economy and the government budget in Dodoma.

Prof Mkumbo said the government had accepted recommendations from Members of Parliament, calling for the establishment of a comprehensive policy and legal framework to monitor the implementation of development plans, projects and programmes.

"For a long time, honourable members have consistently called for the enactment of a Monitoring and Evaluation policy framework. I am pleased to inform Parliament that the government has accepted this recommendation and the process of preparing the policy and the relevant legislation has already begun," he said.

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According to the minister, the new framework will shift the focus of development monitoring from simply tracking activities to assessing tangible outcomes and impacts generated by government interventions.

He explained that under the framework, development performance will be measured through clearly defined indicators linked to national priorities rather than the number of activities implemented.

"We do not want to measure success merely by counting completed activities. We want to assess results. That is why we have established indicators that focus on outcomes and the actual benefits citizens receive from development programmes," Prof Mkumbo said.

The minister noted that the government has already identified 12 priority sectors and developed 256 performance indicators that will be used to assess progress and evaluate the effectiveness of projects and programmes.

He said the introduction of the policy comes at a critical time as Tanzania prepares to implement the country's longterm Development Vision 2050, which is expected to guide economic transformation over the coming decades.

The new Monitoring and Evaluation Policy Framework is expected to strengthen accountability across government institutions by providing a standardised mechanism for tracking progress, identifying implementation gaps and ensuring efficient use of public resources.

By introducing outcome focused monitoring systems, the framework is expected to help ministries, departments and agencies align their activities with national development objectives and Vision 2050 targets.

The policy will also establish clearer reporting mechanisms, enabling the National Assembly and the public to assess whether government investments are delivering the intended social and economic benefits.

As Tanzania embarks on a new phase of long-term development planning, the government views the proposed framework as an important tool for sustaining growth, strengthening accountability and accelerating the country's transformation into a modern and competitive economy.

Prof Mkumbo assured the House that the policy development process would be completed through broad consultations and that progress reports would be submitted to lawmakers as work advances.

"The government has listened to the views of honourable members. We have accepted the proposal and the policy process has commenced. The House will continue to be informed as we move forward," he said.

Prof Mkumbo emphasised that the new vision is being built on a strong foundation of achievements recorded during the implementation of previous national development strategies under the leadership of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Highlighting economic progress achieved over the past five years, he said Tanzania's economy had expanded significantly, reflecting improvements in productivity, investment and private sector growth.

The minister pointed to structural changes within the economy, noting that the proportion of workers engaged in agriculture had declined from 60.4 per cent in 2020/21 to 54.2 per cent currently.

According to him, the shift demonstrates the gradual modernisation of the economy and the expansion of employment opportunities in other sectors such as industry and services.

However, Prof Mkumbo stressed that agriculture remains the backbone of Tanzania's economy and will continue to receive priority attention.

"In our efforts to build an industrial economy, agriculture will remain a major priority. No country can achieve an industrial revolution without first achieving an agricultural revolution," he said.

The minister described agriculture as the "mother sector" of the economy, underscoring its importance in food security, employment creation and industrial development.

He also highlighted the government's efforts to formalise economic activities and improve the business environment, particularly in the informal sector, which he said accounts for a substantial share of economic activity that is not fully reflected in official statistics.

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Prof Mkumbo emphasised the need to create incentives that encourage businesses to enter the formal economy.

Prior to the approval of the national budget, contributing to the debate, Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga, said the sector remains a key driver of economic transformation due to its potential to expand business opportunities, increase value addition and open new markets for Tanzanian products abroad.

Ms Kapinga said the government is determined to protect existing industries, while creating an enabling environment for the establishment of new ones.

She described the 2025/26 budget as an important step towards achieving the country's Vision 2050 aspirations, noting that several fiscal reforms have been introduced to attract investors and stimulate industrial growth.

According to the minister, the reforms demonstrate the government's commitment to positioning industry and trade as major pillars of long-term economic development.