Tanzania: Public Encouraged to Seek Justice Through Legal Aid

Zanzibar — CITIZENS have been encouraged to make full use of institutions that provide legal services, including the Office of the Solicitor General, in order to access justice and resolve legal challenges.

The appeal was made recently by the Director of Case Management and Quality Control at the Office of the Solicitor General, Mr Camilius Ruhinda at Kizimbani grounds in Dole Village, Urban West District, where stakeholders participating in the second phase of the Mama Samia Legal Aid Campaign are providing legal services to members of the public.

Mr Ruhinda said both the Union government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar led by President Dr Hussein Mwinyi are committed to strengthening access to justice and ensuring that no citizen is left behind.

He noted that during the two-week campaign, citizens visiting the Office of the Solicitor General's booth are receiving a range of services, including legal advice and guidance on various legal matters.

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Mr Ruhinda explained that the Office of the Solicitor General is mandated to coordinate and manage all civil and arbitration cases involving the government and its institutions, both within and outside the country.

He said the office also advises the government on legal matters, supervises state attorneys and ensures the proper handling of cases involving public interest.

In addition, the office works to resolve non-beneficial cases through negotiations, minimise government losses arising from legal disputes, conduct legal research and maintain comprehensive records of all civil cases involving public institutions.

He urged citizens to take advantage of legal aid services offered during the campaign and through relevant institutions to better understand their rights and responsibilities under the law.