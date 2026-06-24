Tanzania: Namibian Health Experts Impressed By Technology and Services At Kairuki Hospital

A delegation from the Ministry of Health of Namibia, accompanied by business leaders who travelled with the President of Namibia, visited Kairuki Hospital to witness the institution's advancements in healthcare services, medical education, and pharmaceutical production.

Speaking in Dar es Salaam after the visit, Kairuki Hospital Medical Officer in Charge, Dr Sia Kiwia, said the visitors had an opportunity to tour various departments and learn about the modern technologies being used in the delivery of healthcare services in Tanzania.

He noted that one of the areas that attracted significant interest was the High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) treatment technology, which enables the removal of tumors without surgery.

"They were able to see our HIFU machine, which treats different types of tumors affecting the breast, liver, pancreas, uterus, and prostate. They also observed the types of patients who can benefit from this technology and its contribution to improving healthcare services," said Dr Kiwia.

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The delegation also visited the Kairuki Green IVF Centre, which provides fertility treatment through In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). During the visit, they learned about the services offered and the achievements recorded since the centre was established in 2023.

According to Dr Kiwia, the centre has already facilitated the birth of more than 150 babies through IVF treatment, with some of the children already enrolled in early childhood education.

He added that the centre offers a wide range of services, including in-person and virtual medical consultations, diagnostic testing, counselling, as well as sperm, egg, and embryo preservation.

Beyond healthcare services, the visitors also learned about Kairuki's contribution to medical education through Kairuki University, where some of the doctors in the delegation had previously trained and graduated.

Dr Kiwia said the visitors expressed interest in strengthening cooperation with Tanzania in order to improve Namibia's healthcare sector through professional training and the exchange of expertise.

Speaking on behalf of the Namibian delegation, Dr Lyasimana Ndaning'ina from the Ministry of Health of Namibia said they had gained valuable insights into various aspects of healthcare and exchanged professional experiences with their Tanzanian counterparts. He added that the visit reflects the long-standing cooperation between Tanzania and Namibia in the health sector.