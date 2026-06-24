Malawi: FCB Gives Dodma K150 Million for Malawians' Repatriation From RSA

First Capital Bank (FCB) has donated K150 million to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) to support the repatriation of thousands of Malawians from South Africa following xenophobic attacks.

Speaking during the donation on Tuesday, FCB Head of Marketing and Communications, Twikale Chirwa said the contribution reflects the bank's concern for the welfare of Malawians affected by the situation in South Africa.

"We believe that Malawi is a warm heart of Africa. We feel that we need to show our warmth to our fellow Malawians. So, this gesture is to ensure Malawians are brought back home safely," said Chirwa.

He further said the donation was set to complement the government efforts to repatriate its citizens and called on other corporate institutions to support the government.

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"We feel it is very important for the Malawian corporates, and all of us to come together and ensure that all Malawians that are willing to come home return back safely," said Chirwa.

DoDMA, Commissioner Wilson Moleni, expressed gratitude for the donation saying that it would help ease the repatriation process.

"It is a delicate and complicated process. It involves a lot of activities including; registration process, identification and escorting those returning home. We believe this donation will go a long way addressing the gap that we have," said Moleni.

He added that the number of Malawians seeking to return home continues to increase and appealed for additional support from organisations and individuals.

"Partners can also assist in other ways, such as providing transport. Whether it is buses, clothes for children, clothes for adults or any other form of support, we welcome it," said Moleni.

According to DoDMA, about K25 billion is required to complete the repatriation of 15,000 Malawians, and so far, they have spent almost K5 billion on the exercise.