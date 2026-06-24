Malawi: FMB Capital Holdings, Visa Seal Digital Payments Deal

24 June 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Our Reporter

FMB Capital Holdings, a parent company for First Capital Bank (FCB), has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with global payments technology company, Visa, to accelerate digital payments and advance financial inclusion across Southern Africa.

The partnership brings together FMB Capital Holdings subsidiaries operating in Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe under a unified framework, reinforcing a shared ambition to accelerate the growth of digital payments ecosystems across the region.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Blantyre on Tuesday, FMB Capital Holdings Group Managing Director, Jaco Viljoen, said the Bank is excited about the collaboration, which is expected to drive product innovation, infrastructure development, marketing initiatives and capacity building.

"We are looking at bringing new things to the market that will be more secure and make it much easier for people to transact across the region, as well as within their own countries," said Viljoen.

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He said FMB Capital Holdings has been at the forefront of promoting digital payments and is among the few banks capable of accepting mobile payments on point-of-sale machines through its collaboration with Visa.

"It makes things easier for people. It makes it safer for them. They do not have to walk around carrying cash, and they are less exposed to the risk of theft. From that angle, we are really pushing for digital transformation," he said.

Visa Central and Southern Africa Cluster Head, Salome Makau, said the partnership will strengthen Visa's presence in Malawi and the wider region while enabling the company to introduce globally proven payment solutions tailored to local market needs.

"This partnership will focus on delivering scalable, world-class and innovative payment solutions that benefit consumers, individuals and small businesses, unlocking new opportunities for commerce, trade, and economic resilience across the region," she said.

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