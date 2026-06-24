South Africa: National Treasury Releases Provincial Budget Report

National Treasury has released the Provincial Budgets and Expenditure Report for the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, which covers provincial receipts and payments.

According to the report, in the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year, provinces recorded expenditure of 99.1% or R810.9 billion, against an adjusted budget of R818.4 billion.

Compared with the same period in the 2024/25 financial year, expenditure increased by 6.1% or R46.7 billion, indicating sustained year-on-year growth in provincial spending levels.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Preliminary spending on education amounted to R339.2 billion, or 99.7% of the sector's adjusted budget of R340.3 billion.

This reflects an increase of R21 billion, or 6.6%, compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Provinces' preliminary expenditure on health amounted to R276.6 billion against an adjusted budget of R278.3 billion during the Fourth Quarter of 2025/26.

This represents an increase of R16.1 billion, or 6.2%, compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Preliminary expenditure on social development at the end of the Fourth Quarter of 2025/26 amounted to R23.4 billion against a total adjusted budget of R23.6 billion.

This reflects an increase of R1.1 billion, or 4.9%, compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Preliminary personnel expenditure (compensation of employees) amounted to R499.2 billion, or 99.7% of the R500.5 billion adjusted budget as at 31 March 2026.

This represents an increase of R27.6 billion, or 5.8%, compared to the same period in the previous financial year.

Aggregate preliminary spending on goods and services amounts to R170.9 billion, representing 99% of the R172.6 billion adjusted budget.

This is 6.9% or R11 billion higher compared to the same period of the previous financial year.

Year-to-date payments for capital assets (capital spending) amount to R43.5 billion, or 91.8 % of the R47.4 billion adjusted budget.

This represents an increase of R3.7 billion, or 9.4%, compared to the same period in the previous financial year, indicating improved execution of capital projects in 2025/26.

Provinces collected R27.6 billion, or 103.5% of the adjusted own revenue budget of R26.7 billion.

This reflects an increase of R1.4 billion, or 5.3%, compared to the same period in the previous financial year, indicating improved provincial revenue performance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Business Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The budgeted figures for the Fourth Quarter of 2025/26 are based on the 2025 Adjusted Estimates of Provincial Revenue and Expenditure, which were tabled in the provincial legislatures in November 2025 and March 2026.

The statement on the Provincial Budgets and Expenditure Report for the fourth quarter of the 2025/26 financial year is also available on the National Treasury website at www.treasury.gov.za.