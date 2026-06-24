Southern Africa: SADC to Convene Meeting of Ministers of Finance and Investment and Peer Review Panel to Strengthen Cooperation in Investment, Financial Integration and Macroeconomic Surveillance

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The Southern African Development Community (SADC) will hold a Meeting of the Committee of Ministers of Finance and Investment and the Peer Review Panel on 2 July 2026 in Harare, Republic of Zimbabwe to strengthen cooperation and coordination of investment, financial and capital market integration, and macroeconomic surveillance mechanisms to achieve sustainable economic development and inclusive growth in the SADC region.

The meeting will be chaired by Honourable Mr Enoch Godongwana, Minister of Finance of the Republic of South Africa in his capacity as the Chairperson of the SADC Committee of Ministers of Finance and Investment.

The Ministers' Meeting will be preceded by the meeting of Senior Treasury and Central Bank Officials on 29-30 June 2026. These Senior Officials serve as both a clearing and advisory committee, providing technical input to inform the Ministers' deliberations.

The SADC Protocol on Finance and Investment provides the legal framework for regional cooperation and harmonisation in finance, investment, and macroeconomic policy. It emphasises aligning Member States' financial and investment policies with SADC's overarching objectives to prevent policy shifts in one country from adversely affecting others.

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The Committee of SADC Ministers of Finance and Investment facilitates regional integration, cooperation, and coordination in these sectors, aiming to diversify and expand productive activities, enhance trade, and support sustainable economic growth and poverty reduction. It also seeks to foster a favourable investment climate, promote and attract investment, ensure macroeconomic stability and convergence, and strengthen cooperation on taxation and related matters across the region.

The SADC Peer Review Panel consists of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from all Member States to monitor and review macroeconomic convergence, determine specific targets, assess progress of the set targets and provide advice on corrective action to ensure policy coherence and macroeconomic stability in the SADC region.

Some of the key regional issues on the Ministers' agenda include:

Macroeconomic stability and convergence, including capital markets development and real time gross settlement transactions such as the SADC-Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), a regional electronic payment system developed to settle cross-border transactions faster without having to rely on intermediary banks from outside the SADC region.

Promotion of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in line with international standards and global trends.

Operationalisation of the SADC Regional Development Fund (RDF) and progress on the establishment of the SADC Development Finance Resource Centre (DFRC) through a Charter.

Matters related to the Committee of SADC Stock Exchanges (CoSSE), including interconnectivity of SADC Stock Exchanges.

Matters related to the Committee of Insurance, Securities and Non-Banking Financial Authorities (CISNA), which is responsible for the supervision of insurance, securities, and non-banking financial institutions in the SADC Member States.

Anti-money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) aimed at mitigating financial crimes, including money laundering and terrorist financing.

Status of signing and accession to SADC protocols and legal instruments related to Finance and Investment, such as the SADC Agreement on Assistance in Tax Matters and the SADC Protocol on Finance and Investment and its annexes.

Reflections and deliberations on the Outcomes of the SADC Foreign Affairs Ministers Retreat, which was held in May 2026 in Skukuza, Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga, South Africa, to assess the impact of evolving global geopolitical developments in the SADC region.

Outcomes of the meeting will be submitted to the SADC Council of Ministers and are expected to contribute to the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan (RISDP) 2020-2030 and the SADC Vision 2050.

For media enquiries, contact:

SADC Secretariat

Ms. Barbara Lopi, Head of Communications and Public Relations Unit, SADC Secretariat; telephone, +267 395 1863 email blopi@dsadc.int

email Mr. Innocent Mbvundula, Communication and Relations Officer (External), telephone +267 72 572 969 email imbvundula@sadc.int, with a copy to prinfo@sadc.int.

Government of Zimbabwe

Ms. Pretty Moyo, Director Communications and Advocacy, Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; telephone +263 772 982 441 email pmoyo@zimtreasury.co.zw

email Mr. Elson Chuzu, Director Economic Policy Formulation and Implementation, Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion; +263 773 286 854 email echuzu@zimtreasury.co.zw

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About SADC

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is an organisation of 16 Member States: Angola, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Eswatini, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Seychelles, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Established in 1980, SADC's mission is to promote sustainable and equitable economic growth and socio-economic development through efficient and productive systems, deeper cooperation and integration, good governance, and durable peace and security. In doing so, the region seeks to emerge as a competitive and effective player in international relations and the global economy.

Issued by the SADC Secretariat 24 June 2026

Gaborone, Botswana