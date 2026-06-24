South Africa: SAPS Prepared for Planned Demonstrations On 30 June

Acting National Police Commissioner Puleng Dimpane has assured South Africans that the South African Police Service (SAPS), working closely with other law enforcement agencies, including the metro and private security, are fully prepared for the planned demonstrations on 30 June.

"Extensive planning has been undertaken at national, provincial and local levels," Dimpane said.

Addressing the media after having a meeting with the PSIRA and the Private Security Industry, Dimpane said the private security industry is a critical partner in the fight against crime and in maintaining stability.

"With hundreds of thousands of security officers deployed throughout the country and significant technology and operational resources at its disposal, the industry serves as an important force multiplier for law enforcement," Dimpane said.

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Dimpane said the private security officers are often the first eyes and ears on the ground.

"They operate in communities, business districts, industrial areas, shopping centres and residential neighbourhoods throughout the country.

"Through the Eyes and Ears Initiative and our partnership with Business Against Crime South Africa, private security companies continue to play an important role in supporting crime prevention and enhancing situational awareness," she said.

Dimpane said the value of this partnership has already been demonstrated before.

"Today, we are encouraged by the commitment shown by private security companies who have agreed that we cannot afford to fail.

"We must work together. We must stand together. We must share resources. We must share information. We must support one another in the interest of public safety," Dimpane said.

Dimpane said communication channels between SAPS, PSIRA, private security companies and other stakeholders have been strengthened.

"Our objective is straightforward. We will protect lawful and peaceful demonstrations as provided for in our Constitution. At the same time, we will act decisively against any individual or group that seeks to engage in criminal conduct.

"The blocking of roads, intimidation of communities, destruction of property, attacks on businesses, looting, violence and any attempts to undermine public order will not be tolerated.

"To those who may be considering exploiting the demonstrations to commit criminal acts, our message is equally clear: the SAPS is ready, the SAPS is prepared and law enforcement will act within the confines of the law to maintain public order and protect lives and property," she said.

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Dimpane thanked PSIRA, the leadership of the private security industry and all participating companies for their commitment to this important cause.

"Together, we will continue to protect our communities. Together, we will continue to safeguard our economy. Together, we will continue to uphold the rule of law. And together, we will ensure that 30 June remains a day of peace, stability and safety for all who live in South Africa," she said.

Dimpane said they are determined that South Africa must never again experience the levels of destruction, fear and instability witnessed during July 2021.

Earlier this week, the Acting Police Minister Firoz Cachalia revealed that R600 million has been redirected from South African Police Service (SAPS) to ensure smooth operational readiness ahead of the planned nationwide demonstrations on June 30th.

The protest, organised by civic movement March and March and other interest groups, is in line with ongoing calls for undocumented foreigners to leave South Africa, which has prompted police to enhance operational readiness.