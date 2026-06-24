South Africa: Bafana Bafana Set for Decisive Group a Clash Against South Korea

Bafana Bafana will return to the 2026 FIFA World Cup for a decisive final Group A showdown against South Korea at the Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, with kick-off at 3am on Thursday.

The national men's team has been training at its base camp in Pachuca, Mexico, in preparation for the crucial match, following a 1-1 draw against Czechia at Atlanta Stadium last Thursday.

Bafana Bafana will be without Themba Zwane and Teboho Mokoena, who are both serving suspensions.

Zwane is serving a three-match suspension handed down by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee after the red card he received in the tournament opener against Mexico.

Sphephelo Sithole also received a red card in the match against Mexico but is available for selection against South Korea after serving his one-match suspension.

Mokoena is suspended for the South Korea match after picking up a second yellow card in Atlanta last Thursday.