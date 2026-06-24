South Africa: SACAP, NPA Partner to Improve Enforcement of Architectural Profession Act

The South African Council for the Architectural Profession (SACAP) has taken steps to strengthen collaboration with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as part of efforts to enhance enforcement of the Architectural Profession Act and improve compliance within the architectural profession.

Representatives of SACAP met with officials from the NPA at the Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Tuesday to discuss measures aimed at improving the investigation and prosecution of offences related to the Architectural Profession Act, 2000 (Act 44 of 2000).

According to SACAP, the engagement formed part of its ongoing commitment to protecting the public through the effective regulation of the architectural profession.

The meeting provided an opportunity for SACAP to brief the NPA on the legislative framework governing the profession and the council's role in safeguarding public interests through professional regulation.

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Discussions focused on challenges encountered in investigating and prosecuting offences linked to the Act, including the misuse of protected professional titles and other contraventions of the legislation.

The parties also explored practical ways to strengthen cooperation between SACAP and law enforcement agencies to support more effective enforcement of the Act.

SACAP said the engagement aligned with its broader objective of maintaining professional standards, promoting accountability and ensuring that individuals who violate the provisions of the Architectural Profession Act are held accountable in accordance with the law.

The council welcomed the opportunity to work closely with the NPA and other law enforcement partners to advance a regulatory environment that promotes professionalism, accountability and public protection within South Africa's built environment.

SACAP is the statutory body responsible for regulating the architectural profession in South Africa in terms of the Architectural Profession Act.

The profession includes architects, senior architectural technologists, architectural technologists, draughtspersons, specified categories and candidates, all of whom are required to register with the council before practising architecture.