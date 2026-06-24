South Africa: Acting Minister Confident of Western Cape Readiness Ahead of 30 June

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia has expressed confidence in the operational plans of the Western Cape police ahead of the anticipated June 30 protests, while urging demonstrators to exercise their constitutional rights peacefully and within the confines of the law.

Cachalia made the remarks during a media briefing at Cape Town Central police station, following a visit to the Provincial Operational Coordination Centre, where he assessed the state of readiness of the Western Cape South African Police Service (SAPS) ahead of the planned demonstrations.

Calling for calm and peace on the day of the protests, the Acting Minister warned participants against carrying dangerous weapons, intimidating members of the public, vandalising property or looting businesses.

He reiterated that all those wishing to take part in the protests have a constitutional right to do so, provided they act within the ambit of the law.

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The visit to the Provincial Operational Coordination Centre formed part of a broader programme in the province that began earlier at Nyanga Police Station, where Cachalia met with stakeholders to discuss crime-related challenges affecting the area.

The meeting, held on Tuesday, was attended by Western Cape Premier Allan Winde and a high-level delegation of police officials from both provincial and national structures.

During the engagement, Acting Nyanga Station Commander, Colonel Wynand Muller, presented a detailed overview of crime trends and challenges within the policing precinct.

Community representatives, including members of Community Policing Forums (CPFs), neighbourhood watches, non-governmental organisations, religious groups and youth organisations, used the opportunity to raise concerns and share their perspectives on crime and safety issues affecting their communities.

According to SAPS, stakeholders participated in the discussions with energy and enthusiasm as they engaged directly with the Acting Minister on challenges facing the area.

The engagements formed part of ongoing efforts by police leadership to assess crime-fighting initiatives, strengthen collaboration with communities and ensure operational preparedness ahead of the June 30 protests.