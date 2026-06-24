South Africa: SAPS Shines Spotlight On Its Dedicated Young Police Officers

As South Africa marks Youth Month in June, the spotlight is firmly on the achievements, challenges and aspirations of young members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) through its national campaign, "SAPS Youth - Leading the Reset Agenda".

Under the banner "My Blood is Blue", SAPS is celebrating young officers who have answered the call to serve, protect and lead with integrity.

These officers represent the future of policing and the continued renewal of the Service under the SAPS Reset Agenda.

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Among them is 26-year-old Constable Masego Maimane, who is two years into his policing career at Akasia Police Station in northern Pretoria. He is one of many young men and women helping to drive meaningful change within the police service and the communities they serve.

Maimane admits the journey has not been without challenges, but says progress is possible with the guidance of experienced mentors - especially in demanding environments such as the Soshanguve informal settlement, locally known as the extensions.

He acknowledges the financial pressures facing government, which require limited resources to be stretched across essential services. Yet, he remains steadfast in his belief that policing cannot afford to slow down.

Maimane is among a growing number of young South Africans making their mark in public service while creating a positive impact in their communities.

Driven by a passion for growth, he embraces every opportunity to learn and expand his skills.

After spending time at the station's front desk handling complaints and community concerns, Maimane's curiosity and eagerness to learn led him to the Firearm Registry.

In just two years, he identified the need to strengthen his understanding of firearm-related matters, recognising the scale of firearm-related challenges facing communities.

Now serving as a young Designated Firearm Officer (DFO) and studying toward an Honours degree in Communication, Maimane is using both his practical experience and academic knowledge to raise awareness around firearm safety and compliance.

"I realised that the station recovers many unregistered firearms during crime prevention operations. Many of these weapons are used to commit crimes.

"While recovering these firearms and arresting those found in possession of unlicensed weapons remains critical, community outreach is equally important," he said.

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Maimane hopes to deepen his knowledge across different areas of the organisation to better equip himself to serve the public.

He also encourages fellow young officers to stay focused and not be discouraged by those who claim career growth within the service is slow.

"We rely on the community, and I believe their perspectives are crucial to our crime prevention strategies if we are to succeed in combating crime.

"Personal growth is vital, so invest in yourself to become a better person and a better law enforcement officer for the community," Constable Maimane said.