South Africa: Gauteng Education Department Apologises for Delayed Report Cards

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has apologised to learners, parents and school communities affected by delays in the issuing of report cards at some public ordinary schools across the province.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said that the delay is due to technical challenges affecting access to the South African School Administration and Management System (SA-SAMS), following the temporary unavailability of the Citrix environment that supports the system.

This has limited the ability of some schools to access, capture and finalise learner data required for the printing and issuing of report cards.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Lebogang Maile, acknowledged the inconvenience caused and assured affected communities that the matter is receiving urgent attention.

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"On behalf of the Gauteng Department of Education, I extend my sincere apology to learners, parents and school staff affected by this delay. We understand the importance of report cards in tracking learner progress and planning for the academic term ahead," MEC Maile said.

The MEC further clarified that SA-SAMS is a national system administered by the Department of Basic Education, and that provincial education departments depend on its operational stability for learner administration and academic record processing.

The department has confirmed that system administrators and technicians are actively working to restore full functionality and normalise access as soon as possible.

Maile has urged affected schools and parents to allow the technical process to be concluded so that report cards can be issued without compromising the integrity and accuracy of learner records.

"We are confident that the technical teams handling the matter will restore the system soon. We appreciate the patience shown by schools, learners and parents as this process is being resolved," Maile concluded.

The Gauteng Department of Education said it will continue to keep schools informed as progress is made. - SAnews.gov.za