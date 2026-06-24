South Africa: Youth and Constitution Dialogue to Mark 1976 Uprising Anniversary

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, together with the University of South Africa (UNISA), will host the Youth and the Constitution Dialogue in observance of the 50th anniversary of the 1976 student uprising and the 30th Anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

The dialogue will be held on Thursday as part of the department's Youth Month commemorations and brings together "the youth of 1976 and the youth born post-democracy for inter-generational sharing of experiences".

"The objective of the dialogue is to reflect on the sacrifices made by the youth of 1976 in the liberation of our country and their contribution to the attainment of constitutional democracy.

"The dialogue also seeks to create a common understanding and vision of a united South Africa where all young people have equal rights and access to socio-economic opportunities," a statement from the department read.

The dialogue is expected to be held at UNISA's campus in Limpopo.

"The date of 16 June was declared the National Youth Day in South Africa in honour of the students who protested the use of Afrikaans as the compulsory medium of instruction in schools," the statement read.