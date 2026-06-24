South Africa: Government Brings Its Services Closer to Communities in Chief Albert Luthuli Local Municipality

Government has called on community members in the Chief Albert Luthuli Local Municipality in Mpumalanga to attend the Government Exhibition Day (GED) on Thursday and make use of the wide range of government services available.

The GED forms part of the Government Communication and Information System's (GCIS) ongoing national outreach programme aimed at bringing essential government services, information, and resources directly to communities, particularly those in remote and underserved areas.

The one-stop-shop exhibition enables residents to engage face-to-face with multiple government departments in a single location, reducing the need for long-distance travel.

Key services to be provided at the Government Exhibition Day include, among others:

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Home Affairs: Applications and collections of identity documents, smart ID cards, and birth certificates.

Social Development (SASSA): Enquiries and applications for social grants.

Health Services: Free health screenings, health education, and vaccination information.

South African Revenue Service (SARS): Tax-related assistance and administrative support.

Employment and Labour: UIF enquiries and registration for employment opportunities.

The GCIS, in partnership with the Mpumalanga Provincial Government, will host a Government Exhibition Day on Thursday at the Dundonald Shopping Complex.

In preparation for the GED, GCIS hosted a Community Media Sector Workshop on Tuesday, focused on strengthening the capacity, compliance, and sustainability of community media in Mpumalanga.

The workshop was addressed by the Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport, Thulasizwe Thomo, in his capacity as spokesperson for the Provincial Executive Council.

The workshop brought together representatives from the community media sector, senior government officials, the Media Development and Diversity Agency (MDDA), SARS, and officials from both national and provincial government.

Discussions focused on media-buying compliance, access to funding and government support, as well as ethical and gender-sensitive reporting.

A dedicated session by the Commission for Gender Equality guided gender-sensitive writing and reporting, particularly in relation to Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), to strengthen responsible and impactful community journalism.

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On Wednesday, 24 June, GCIS will also host youth cooperatives entrepreneurship empowerment seminars across the province in Chief Albert Luthuli , Nkomazi and Thembisile Hani local municipalities.