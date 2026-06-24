Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Address 9th SACU Summit in Cape Town

Regional economic integration, industrial development and trade cooperation is expected to come under the spotlight when President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the 9th Summit of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) Heads of State and Government in Cape Town, on Friday.

South Africa is hosting the summit at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), where leaders and representatives of the five SACU Member States will gather.

The summit will bring together Heads of State and Government from Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and South Africa, as well as senior government officials and policymakers.

As the world's oldest functioning customs union, SACU plays a significant role in promoting regional integration, facilitating trade, supporting industrial development and strengthening economic cooperation among its Member States.

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The summit, which serves as SACU's highest decision-making body, is expected to consider a number of strategic matters aimed at advancing regional economic development and integration.

"Among the key items on the agenda will be an update from the SACU Council of Ministers on the implementation and mid-term review of the SACU Strategic Plan (2022-2027), reflections on emerging global developments and their impact on SACU economies, as well as a report on the re-imagined SACU and its future direction," the Presidency said in statement.

Member states are also expected to assess progress in industrialisation, regional value chains, customs modernisation, trade facilitation, investment promotion and opportunities presented by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The summit follows a series of technical, administrative and ministerial meetings held from 18 to 24 June 2026.

President Ramaphosa will be accompanied by Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana, and senior government officials.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10am, followed by a family photo session. The summit will conclude with a closing ceremony later in the day. - SAnews.gov.za