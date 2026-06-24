South Africa: Private Sector Urged to Partner With Government to Improve Air Quality

Deputy Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Bernice Swarts has called on the private sector to work with government to strengthen efforts to improve air quality.

"Government cannot solve air pollution challenges alone. Industry, civil society, academia and communities all have important roles to play," the Deputy Minister said on Wednesday.

She said that while notable progress has been achieved through enhanced monitoring networks, improved planning and stakeholder engagements, many communities continue to experience unacceptable levels of air pollution.

"We acknowledge that while progress has been made, much more remains to be done. We recognise the concerns expressed by communities regarding emissions from industrial activities, domestic fuel burning, transportation, waste burning and other pollution sources.

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"We also recognise the concerns raised by civil society organisations regarding the pace of implementation, transparency, compliance and accountability," Swarts said.

The Deputy Minister emphasised that government takes these concerns seriously.

She was addressing organisations, community representatives and activists, researchers, industry leaders and government officials at the official opening of the National Priority Area Air Quality Summit in Rustenburg, North West.

She acknowledged the support government is receiving through its partnership with the Clean Air Fund to tackle air pollution.

"The Clean Air Fund has rolled out 200 low-cost sensors across Gauteng, North West and the Free State during 2025, and is working with the department to commission more sensors across the country.

"The Clean Air Fund is supporting a number of municipalities and the department in outreach and community awareness programs, as well as strengthening air quality management plan development," the Deputy Minister said.

The funder has supported research institutes, including the South African Medical Research Council, with studies that are helping government better understand the impact of air pollution on communities' health and provide evidence for the urgency of addressing pollution in priority areas.

"The partnerships with Clean Air Fund are unlocking many opportunities, and allowing government to fast-track programs in the priority areas that were previously hampered by constrained resources.

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"We challenge more stakeholders to identify such socio programs, and to partner with government through private-public partnerships to strengthen our collective efforts to improve the quality of air we breathe," Swarts said.